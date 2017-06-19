Trial begins for men accused in 7-11 murder

Two men accused of murdering a man at a Toledo 7-11 in September are set to appear in court on Monday.

Alexander Williams and Davonte Nicholson allegedly helped a third man kill George Smith while Smith sat inside his car in the parking lot of a south Toledo 7-11.

Police say Smith's own son as well as other children were in the car at the time of the murder.

This trial will be the first for Williams and the second for Nicholson.

Nicholson's first trial ended in a mistrial.

Demarcus Lawhorn, the third suspect in the shooting, took a plea deal and is expected to be a witness for prosecutors.

Jury selection is currently underway for this trial.

Once the jury is selected, opening statements will begin.

