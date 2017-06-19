Detroit girl in 'very critical' condition after dog mauling

DETROIT (AP) - Detroit police say a 10-year-old girl who was savagely mauled by a pit bull is fighting for her life.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Moreno says the girl was in "very critical" condition Sunday at a Detroit hospital following Saturday's attack.

Moreno tells The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2sfjhms ) doctors were able to reattach the girl's arm and are monitoring an infection. She says surgeons initially believed the girl might lose her foot, but it did not need to be amputated.

Moreno says the girl was playing in a backyard when a pit bull exited the home and "viciously attacked" her.

The girl's 55-year-old aunt tried to stop the attack, but was herself attacked and suffered a leg wound.

Moreno says the pit bull is being held by the local animal control agency.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.