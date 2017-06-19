Nearly two dozen new Toledo police officers graduated Friday morning. After weeks of rigorous training and passing a final state test earlier this week, an entire class of cadets will be on Toledo streets with training officers.

Toledo Police cadet graduation is family affair for chief

Your trip through west Toledo is going to be a little bit more complicated for the next 3 months.

Construction on the Monroe Street bridge has officially begun

The US Marshals arrested two people accused of trafficking drugs in the Perrysburg Township area.

Couple accused of trafficking drugs arrested by US Marshals

Toledo fire on the scene of a fire early Tuesday morning.

A two-vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital early Monday morning.

Two-vehicle crash sends one man to hospital

The crash occurred at the intersection of Willys Parkway and Berdan in west Toledo just after midnight.

Police say a van pulled out into the intersection in front of an oncoming SUV.

The impact caused the van to crash into a pole.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

