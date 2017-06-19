Two-vehicle crash sends one man to hospital - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two-vehicle crash sends one man to hospital

A two-vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital early Monday morning. 

The crash occurred at the intersection of Willys Parkway and Berdan in west Toledo just after midnight.

Police say a van pulled out into the intersection in front of an oncoming SUV. 

The impact caused the van to crash into a pole.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with a head injury. 

The driver of the SUV was not injured. 

