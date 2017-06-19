Police arrest two people in stolen vehicle after pursuit - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police arrest two people in stolen vehicle after pursuit

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash in central Toledo early Monday morning. 

The pursuit ended at the 900 block of Woodland near Holly around 2 a.m. 

Police say they spotted a vehicle that was stolen and attempted to pull it over.

The driver of the stolen vehicle fled through neighborhoods before losing control and crashing into a tree. 

One person inside the car took off on foot after the crash but was caught a short distance away. 

The other person was arrested from inside the vehicle. 

