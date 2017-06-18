Fremont man flown to hospital after violent crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fremont man flown to hospital after violent crash

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A man had to be flown to the hospital after a crash in Ballville Twp. in Sandusky County on Sunday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, around 6:35 p.m., a car being driven by Andrew Ravas, 25, of Fremont, was heading north on County Rd. 132 at a high rate of speed.

Mr. Ravas’ car went left of center where it struck a car being driven by Lamar Baker Jr., 55, of Fremont.

Mr. Baker’s car went off the right side of the road where it ended up in a grassy yard.

Mr. Ravas’ car went off the left side of the road, flipped over and hit a fire hydrant.

Ravas was thrown from the vehicle and was flown to St. Vincent’s in Toledo with serious injuries.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Baker, and his passenger, Melissa Baker, were also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is suspected in the crash but no charges have been filed at this time.

