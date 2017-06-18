CANCELED: Amber Alert issued for Newark 1-year-old

An Amber alert issued on Sunday evening for 1-year-old Keiria Trent who was last seen in Newark, OH has been canceled.

Keiria was being watched by her sister when the suspect, Matthew Trent, 27, came to the residence and took the child.

Matthew Trent was in a 2006 black Saturn Ion with Ohio license # GUF5050.

It is unknown at this time where he took the child.

The suspect was considered possibly armed and dangerous and threatened suicide.

Keiria has blonde hair and blue eyes and was possibly wearing a blue princess tutu or strapless pink dress with flowers. She has a bruise on her cheek.

Matthew Trent has brown hair and blue eyes and is 5’5” tall.

