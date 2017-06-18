CANCELED: Amber Alert issued for Newark 1-year-old

Father's Day will begin with scattered shower and storms as a cold front passes early.More >>
Monday will start bright and mild with partly sunny skies.
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for U.S. Senate.
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.
Senate Republicans in Ohio say they have been able to close a projected $1 billion state budget gap while preserving essential services and pumping more money into fighting the opiate crisis.
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
An Amber alert was issued on Sunday evening for 1-year-old Keiria Trent who was last seen in Newark, OH. Keiria was being watched by her sister when the suspect, Matthew Trent, came to the residence and took the child. Matthew Trent was in a 2006 black Saturn Ion with Ohio license # GUF5050. It is unknown where he is taking the child. The suspect may be armed and dangerous and threatened suicide. Keiria has blonde hair and blue eyes and was possibly wearing a blue princess tutu.
The winners are in! WTOL 11 was honored with three Emmy Awards Saturday night.
It was the perfect way to celebrate Father's Day with dad, the Plane Fun Festival at the Toledo Executive Airport.
Firefighters in Fulton Co. battled a house fire at 15158 CR 10-3 on Sunday afternoon.
