Softball tourney raises money to support newly diagnosed cancer patients

It was a special Father’s Day weekend in Swanton.

Fourteen teams from throughout Northwest Ohio came to play in the Baskets of Care Softball Tournament.

The group was formed in 2010.

The tournament will raise $10,000.

Volunteers distribute bags and backpacks to men and women diagnosed with cancer.

They include brochures on questions to ask your doctor and organizations to turn to for help.

There’s also a comfort pillow and shawl, even a bar of chocolate.

“Well it’s great because there’s no support for a lot of things. A lot of people don’t know where to go for information. Everyone has a different journey. So this get’s them started,” said Baskets of Care founder Gail Cooper.

Judi Fox became a volunteer for Baskets of Care after getting help from the group.

She’s a two time breast cancer survivor.

“Well it helps because you know that somebody is out there who really wants to give to you and it’s a free gift to the person who receives it,” said Judi.

Marvin Fox feels blessed to have his wife Judi at his side.

He has a special Father’s Day message to other men who may have a woman in their life with cancer.

“Give them support everyday and tell them that you love them no matter what happens to their body you still love them because of the person they are,” said Marvin.

Over the years, 2400 people have been assisted.

This year 500 Baskets of Care will be handed out.

If you’d like to get one or help someone who needs one, call 419-283-9003.

