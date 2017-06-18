Firefighters battle house fire in Fulton County on Sunday - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Firefighters battle house fire in Fulton County on Sunday

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Firefighters in Fulton Co. battled a house fire at 15158 CR 10-3 on Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened around 5 p.m.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office there were no reports of injuries and a cause is not known.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly