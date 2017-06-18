Firefighters battle house fire in Fulton County on Sunday

An Amber alert was issued on Sunday evening for 1-year-old Keiria Trent who was last seen in Newark, OH. Keiria was being watched by her sister when the suspect, Matthew Trent, came to the residence and took the child. Matthew Trent was in a 2006 black Saturn Ion with Ohio license # GUF5050. It is unknown where he is taking the child. The suspect may be armed and dangerous and threatened suicide. Keiria has blonde hair and blue eyes and was possibly wearing a blue princess tutu o...