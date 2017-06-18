Black victims of decades-old discrimination fight tax bills - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Black victims of decades-old discrimination fight tax bills

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)

By ED WHITE
Associated Press

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (AP) - A judge has suspended property tax bills at dozens of homes near Detroit in the latest round of a decades-old lawsuit over the destruction of black neighborhoods.

Hamtramck (Ham-TRAM'-ick) has struggled to fulfill an agreement to offer low-cost family housing as the remedy for discrimination in the 1950s and '60s. Now the city has another problem: protests over soaring tax bills on many of the homes that were given to victims or their relatives.

Mary Miner's taxes went up 63 percent, to $2,600. Attorney Michael Barnhart predicts a wave of foreclosures if the city doesn't reverse course. He says taxes must be part of affordable housing.

Hamtramck denies that it's targeting blacks. A judge has ordered negotiations and stopped tax collections at 68 homes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly