Defiance man is dead after crashing car into ditch

A fatal crash that resulted in a Defiance man's death is still being investigated.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop Steven. M. Caryer, 34, after he was speeding and failed to yield his car around 10:30 p.m Saturday.

Instead of pulling over, Caryer turned his car lights off and continued driving. He drove off the right side of State Route 15 and struck a ditch. His car flipped over in a field and he was ejected from his car. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Caryer was announced dead at the scene by Defiance County Coroner’s office.

Further investigation showed that Caryer had an active warrant for his arrest from Pennsylvania for operating a vehicle while impaired.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

