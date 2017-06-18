One dead after car crash in Paulding County - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One dead after car crash in Paulding County

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

An Ohio man is dead after a car crash in Paulding County Saturday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said Scott Bunnell died after he hit another car.

The incident happened on State Route 49 south of County Road 230 outside the village of Antwerp.

The crash is still under investigation. 

