Local businesses give back to the community

Multiple local businesses teamed up together Saturday to give back to the community.

The Seaway Marketplace in central Toledo held its big event called “Rebuilding the Community”.

Thousands of kids attended event. Those who were there were given the chance to win one of three dozen bikes.

“Just to get the community to come together and enjoy and come out and relax," said Steve Tracy of the Seaway Marketplace.

Along with the Seaway Marketplace, First Federal Bank and Buckeye Health Plan helped sponsor the free event.

