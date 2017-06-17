WTOL 11 wins three regional Emmys

The winners are in! WTOL 11 was honored with three Emmy Awards Saturday night.

Viviana Hurtado, along with photojournalist Joe Cromer, won in the "Military Issues" category of the Lower Great Lakes 47th Annual Emmy Awards for their piece "Honoring an American Hero: The 71-year journey to bring a World War II veteran home."

We're also pleased to announce our 6 p.m. show as a 2017 Emmy winner!

And for the second year in a row, the WTOL 11 Your Morning team was honored with Best Morning Newscast!

Our station went into the night with 10 nominations. Check out all the nominees here.

Join us in congratulating the winners on our Facebook Page!

Rewatch it all here:

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved