Diver found dead in Sandusky County quarry

Tonight will remain warm and muggy with storms possible this evening with most holding off till after midnight. Lows tonight fall into the low 70s.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for...More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A diver was found dead in a Sandusky County quarry Saturday afternoon.More >>
The help continues to flow in for victims of Tuesday’s Wachter apartment building fire.More >>
The pooch park held an open house Saturday to show off its 4.4 acres of dog heaven.More >>
Still looking for some Father’s Day activities to do with dad and the family? The Toledo Youth Commission, Toledo police and United Hoods Softball is inviting the public to celebrate with them for a day full of fun.More >>
