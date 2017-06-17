Diver found dead in Sandusky County quarry

A diver was found dead in a Sandusky County quarry Saturday afternoon.

According to the County Park District, a diver noticed another diver floating near the shore at White Star Park Quarry just before 2 p.m.

The driver quickly pulled the victim out of water and called 911. Other divers helped perform CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead when first responders arrived.

“We are saddened by the tragedy that has taken place and our deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family, friends and loved ones,” said Andrew Brown, Sandusky County Park District Director.

Police do not suspect foul play in the death at this time.

The identity of the person will be released once the family is notified.

