Toledo's dog park is looking for new members!

Toledo’s Glass City Dog Park is looking for new members!

The pooch park held an open house Saturday to show off its 4.4 acres of dog heaven.

Inside the park, there are two areas – one for big dogs and another for small dogs.

Currently, there are 500 members, but the park can handle much more!

“It’s just a great off-leash park that the dogs can run around and blow off some steam,” said Carrie Hartman, Glass City Dog Park.

It’s costs $45 a year to be a member. Learn more here.

