Dads can enjoy variety of softball games with loved ones at Robinson Park

Still looking for some Father’s Day activities to do with dad and the family?

The Toledo Youth Commission, Toledo police and United Hoods Softball is inviting the public to celebrate with them for a day full of fun.

Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be a variety of family-friendly activities at Robinson Park.

Dads and their loved ones can participate in three different types of softball games (father and son, pee wee, men’s and women’s) and face painting, all while listening to the sounds of a DJ.

