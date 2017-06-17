Dads can enjoy variety of softball games with loved ones at Robinson Park

Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for...More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for U.S. Senate.More >>
A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm can be expected through sunset and into the overnight hours. Areas of fog will develop toward daybreak.More >>
A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm can be expected through sunset and into the overnight hours. Areas of fog will develop toward daybreak.More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio say they have been able to close a projected $1 billion state budget gap while preserving essential services and pumping more money into fighting the opiate crisis.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Still looking for some Father’s Day activities to do with dad and the family? The Toledo Youth Commission, Toledo police and United Hoods Softball is inviting the public to celebrate with them for a day full of fun.More >>
Still looking for some Father’s Day activities to do with dad and the family? The Toledo Youth Commission, Toledo police and United Hoods Softball is inviting the public to celebrate with them for a day full of fun.More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for...More >>
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement that shows every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his campaign bid for U.S. Senate.More >>
If you’re looking to spend some time outside today or need last minute Father’s Day ideas, the Sandpiper in downtown Toledo has you covered.More >>
If you’re looking to spend some time outside today or need last minute Father’s Day ideas, the Sandpiper in downtown Toledo has you covered.More >>
A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm can be expected through sunset and into the overnight hours. Areas of fog will develop toward daybreak.More >>
A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm can be expected through sunset and into the overnight hours. Areas of fog will develop toward daybreak.More >>
Imagination Station is celebrating dads all throughout this year’s Father’s Day weekend. Free admission for dads and a water rocket challenge that gives families the chance to build and design their own rocket is being offered to families in the area to celebrate dads.More >>
Imagination Station is celebrating dads all throughout this year’s Father’s Day weekend. Free admission for dads and a water rocket challenge that gives families the chance to build and design their own rocket is being offered to families in the area to celebrate dads.More >>