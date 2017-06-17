The Sandpiper offers Toledoans, tourists a new perspective on Toledo

If you’re looking to spend some time outside today or need last minute Father’s Day ideas, the Sandpiper in downtown Toledo has you covered.

The Sandpiper is a 65 foot long, 100 passenger vessel that cruises along the Maumee river. It offers cruises throughout the week open to the public as well the option to book private events.

Once a month the Sandpiper has themed tours including a cigar ride, lighthouse cruises and more.

"It's a completely unique experience, it's a whole other way to see the city you've lived in your whole life. Or if you're new to the city it's a great way to view it," said Paul Lis, the owner and captain.

Holley Jackson was out for her first time on the Sandpiper.

"Often times Toleoans don't think there's something to do so I think it's something to come support because who doesn't want to come take a cool boat ride and it's beautiful to see our city,” said Jackson.

With all the improvements coming to downtown Toledo it’s a great way to see the updated views from a different perspective.

One couple has lived in the area for 17 years and took their first trip on the Sandpiper recently as well.

"I just want to learn about the river, and what's happening in the downtown area. All the improvements that are going on and what's in the future to come," said Mary Jenkins.

"It's nice to see the river front and how much growth is happening downtown, it's nice to see that,” said Mary's husband, John Jenkins.



To book trips on the Sandpiper and to learn more about it can be done here.

