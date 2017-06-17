Imagination Station wants to celebrate Father's Day with you

Imagination Station is celebrating dads all throughout this year’s Father’s Day weekend.

Free admission for dads and a water rocket challenge that gives families the chance to build and design their own rocket is being offered to families in the area to celebrate dads.

Water rockets that hit the target provided by Imagination Station get entered for the chance to win a science kit.

“Designing water rockets is a great way for people to use creativity while they work through the scientific method,” said Sloan Eberly Mann, Director of STEM Education for Imagination Station. “Visitors can control variables and observe their rockets in flight all while learning and understanding the principles of aeronautics.”

All Lucas County residents will receive a $1.50 discount and free Saturday admission for kids 12 and under Saturday with paid adult admission. All activities are included in the cost of admission.

Food will be provided by Po Mo’s Ribs food truck on Father’s Day from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found here, or call 419-244-2674.

