Fostoria man faces 11 years in prison

After a three-day trial, a Fostoria man appeared in court for sentencing after being charged with several counts of drug trafficking Friday.

In June 2016, the Seneca County Drug Task Force and Fostoria police performed a search warrant at 37-year-old Chester Pettaway Jr.’s home.

After the search warrant, authorities found money, heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana which resulted in the arrest of Pettaway.

During his court appearance Friday, a Wood County jury found Pettaway guilty of multiple counts of trafficking heroin and trafficking crack cocaine.

“Mr. Pettaway has plagued our community for quite some time with his illegal drug activity. In some instances, it becomes clear, that incarceration is the only alternative for some habitual drug traffickers. Today, Mr. Pettaway was served justice and I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome of his sentence,” said Chief Keith Loreno of the Fostoria Police Department.

Pettaway was sentenced 11 years in prison.

