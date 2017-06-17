Man hit and dragged by car, driver speeds away

A man was sent to a hospital after being hit by a car and then dragged by it.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, in the Andrea's Sports Pub located on west Alexis Road in west Toledo.

Police said they first were responding to a fight at the bar. Some time after they arrived, police say a driver backed over a man in the parking lot. The driver then took off.

It hasn't been confirmed if the the fight and car accident are connected.

The victim's condition is unknown.

The driver of the car is still on the run.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.