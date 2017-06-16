Relay for Life event fighting cancer in Henry County

Relay for Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society in Henry County.

Hundreds have come to the fairgrounds because they believe it’s time to take action against cancer.

Friday night, volunteers and participants say "Cancer never sleeps and neither do we."

Teams began lapping the fairgrounds at 6 p.m. Friday and will not stop until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Along the way cancer survivor Nicole Stout is receiving hugs.

She has a simple message for those going through what she did.

“Keep fighting," Stout said. "You have loved ones, people that love you. Keep fighting. You can make it."

At least one team member must keep walking the entire time.

Everyone has someone in mind.

“My parents who passed away because of cancer and the wife of my boss. She’s a cancer survivor,” said team member Janet Erford.

Money raised will go to find cure for cancer.

Between the ‘Relay for Life’ and other donations throughout the year, Henry County’s American Cancer Society chapter will haul in a quarter million dollars.

“In the nation, we’re number one per capita in the nation because we have bigger hearts than anyone else," said Tina Myers of the American Cancer Society.

That statistic shows the folks in Henry County want to fight back against a disease that’s claiming too many lives.

