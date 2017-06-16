NW Ohio Volunteer Firefighter's Association Convention comes to Rossford

A century-old tradition returned Friday as firefighters gathered in Rossford for the 143rd Annual Northwest Ohio Volunteer Firefighter's Association Convention.

The convention featured food trucks, games and live entertainment from Toledo Fire's band. But there is more to the convention than simply having fun.

"Tomorrow at their actual business meeting," said Rossford Fire Chief Josh Drouard. "They'll nominate new officers, and they'll also using the members of the association vote on where events will be held throughout the next year."

Chief Drouard says it is important to celebrate the volunteers of fire departments.

"It saves cities quite a lot of money," Chief Drouard said. "They don't have to have full-time staff to pay for benefits or longer hours of coverage in their departments. And of course they've always been around for as long as communities got started."

Chief Drouard says the convention is not only a way to celebrate the firefighters, but for those volunteers to come see Rossford.

"It gives us a chance as the host department to kind of expose your host city a little bit," said Chief Drouard. "It allows obviously different vendors to participate, sell food. So it kind of gives our town a good media relation and public event to come to."

The convention will wrap up with a parade through Rossford Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

