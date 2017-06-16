Hancock County to clear log jams in Blanchard River

Many residents in Hancock County are worried about flooding on their properties, and it's not because of possible rain, but what is currently in the Blanchard river.

Heavy rain fall in Hancock County is to blame for the formation of large log jams in the Blanchard River, and soon, county crews will be out clearing them before they become a bigger issue.

After heavy rain, a quick raise in river levels along the flood plain will push any debris down river quickly. If a large tree gets wedged under a bridge, everything behind will pile up.

After the rainfall over the last few weeks, seven large log jams have been reported to the Hancock Soil and Water Conservancy District.

At Thursday night's County Commissioner meeting, the district was approved to hire contractors to begin pulling out the log jams when the weather conditions are right for the work.

"It's ongoing. We try to do a good sweep, but then after storms small ones will pop up, the we go back out and clean up any problem areas," said Chad Carroll with the Hancock Soil and Water Conservancy District.

If you have a log jam near your property, you are asked to call the Hancock Soil and Water conservancy district office at (419) 422-6569.

