ODOT to close I-75 off ramp until 2019

If you drive on I-75 through Findlay, pay attention because you may have to start taking a detour next week.

On Monday, ODOT will closing the off ramp from I-75 northbound to US 68 and State Route 15 for nearly three years.

The interchange of I-75 and US 68 State Route 15 is one of the biggest focuses of the expansion project in Hancock County.

Until now, most work has been preliminary, laying temporary asphalt to accommodate lane shifts.

But with the overpass section, there is not enough room for both the shifted lanes and the off ramp. Therefore ODOT elected to close the ramp.

Later in the project, ODOT will re-engineer entire interchange for smoother transfer, but the off-ramp will be pretty much the same when it is finally reopened.

"The ramp closure itself doesn't really have much to do with the interchange reconstruction itself," said Chris Hughes, project director for ODOT District 1. "But, just because we're limited so much on space here the ramp has to close until we get the permanent ramp open, and that will be in 2019."

Reconstruction of the nearby Harrison Street bridge is also underway. ODOT officials want to remind drivers to travel slowly and carefully through the construction.

