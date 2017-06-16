Weston couple becomes national shuffleboard champs

Sylvia Smith, 74, wrapped up another shuffleboard championship.

Last week in Birmingham, Alabama, she won the doubles title at the National Senior Games presented by Humana.

“It doesn’t require a lot of athletic ability. It just requires the finesse of the game” said Sylvia.

What made the victory sweeter is that Sylvia took home the doubles title with her husband, 76-year-old Dan.

“You just shove the disc 40 feet. Anyone can shove it 40 feet. Getting that disc to stop where you want it to, that’s the key to the game” said Dan.

Anyone interested in a priceless a lesson in shuffleboard should probably talk to Sylvia.

She recently was inducted into the National Shuffleboard Hall of Fame in Clearwater, Florida and finished fifth in the women’s singles competition in Birmingham.

Dan is a talented shuffleboard player as well as he placed fourth in the men’s singles.

But it;s the doubles competition that are special to the Smiths.

They’ve been married 55 years and love playing shuffleboard because they love each other.

“You can read each other and he can tell by the look on my face if he didn’t make the right shot” said Sylvia.

“A lot of married people don’t even play together. Husband don’t think wife good enough to play with somebody else. Vice Versa with us. As long as I’m going out there, I’m going to play with my wife,” said Dan

What's next for the Smiths? The Super Bowl of shuffle boarding, also known as the International Singles Shuffleboard competition in Brazil.

