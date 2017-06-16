Neighbors jubilant as Miami St. Bridge project comes to an end

ODOT took several years to complete the Miami Street Bridge project. But at the end of June, construction will finally be over.

The Miami Street Bridge project faced many setbacks, but those that live and commute around the bridge are pleased the end is near.

"I would sing the 'Hallelujah' chorus if I could," said Derrick E. Roberts, "But I am too tired, and I am not getting paid for this."

The work was an inconvenience for those who commute through the area frequently, as well as those who have to live right next door to it. Bad weather, location investigations and unavailable flagmen were just a few reasons behind the delays.

Roberts was so frustrated with the delay, he even offered to help construction workers.

"I offered to help," Roberts said. "They came to me the other day when they cut off the water. And I told them I would help them because it really seemed like they needed help."

The project will officially wrap up June 30.

