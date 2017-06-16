Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel teases towards completion with - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel teases towards completion with new signs

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Anyone traveling through downtown Toledo will be to tell that an area project is almost finished.

Signs are now up on the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel .

The riverfront property has had its share of ownership changes in recent years.

There isn’t a confirmation date for the re-opening, but it is expected to be later this year.

