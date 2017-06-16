A new ProMedica urgent care center is open for business

Another urgent care has opened up shop in the area. ProMedica opened up its sixth location this week on the Anthony Wayne Trail.

Urgent care centers are meant to be used when a medical problem isn't life-threatening, but still is causing concern and your regular doctor isn’t available.

“We ought to be out in the neighborhoods where patients can have easy access. Saves them from coming into town and visiting an emergency room which is very costly, usually 10 times as much as an urgent care visit, so we wanna be out there in the community and helping get access for our patients,” said Daniel Cassavar an M.D. with ProMedica.

The new facility is located in the Golden Gate Plaza on the trail in Maumee. It's open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

