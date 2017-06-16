Jim White Honda participates in National Week of Service

Jim White Honda is one of several dealerships nationwide participating in Honda's second National Week of Service Friday.

Employees at Jim White, as well as other members in the community, were only some of the more than 15,000 volunteers to help their community around the country.

The dealership supplied and packaged 10,000 meals for Impact with Hope and Meals that Matter.

"They say that 80 percent of them are on some sort of assistance in Toledo public schools," said Jim White general manager Chris Gomez. "And with summer being out, a lot of the kids don't have those meals breakfast, lunch in the school program. So we're helping to fill that gap."

For last year's National Week of Service, Jim White Honda partnered with Kids Against Hunger.

