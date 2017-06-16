Three-vehicle crash stalls traffic on I-475

The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm can be expected through sunset and into the overnight hours. Areas of fog will develop toward daybreak.More >>
A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm can be expected through sunset and into the overnight hours. Areas of fog will develop toward daybreak.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio say they have been able to close a projected $1 billion state budget gap while preserving essential services and pumping more money into fighting the opiate crisis.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Police and firefighters are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on I-475 at the US 23 split in Sylvania Township.More >>
Police and firefighters are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on I-475 at the US 23 split in Sylvania Township.More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.More >>
Jimmie Johnson has agreed to a three-year contract extension that keeps the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion with Hendrick Motorsports through 2020.More >>
Jimmie Johnson has agreed to a three-year contract extension that keeps the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion with Hendrick Motorsports through 2020.More >>
Erik Hansen, 16, is asking to use unwanted clothing to change the world, one last time. Hansen launched "ECO EREK", his annual campaign to keep unwanted denim and footwear out of landfills.More >>
Erik Hansen, 16, is asking to use unwanted clothing to change the world, one last time. Hansen launched "ECO EREK", his annual campaign to keep unwanted denim and footwear out of landfills.More >>
Property owners who are required to have lead safe certifications by June 30, 2018 will be receiving mail about updates on the City of Toledo Lead Ordinance from The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department (TLCHD).More >>
Property owners who are required to have lead safe certifications by June 30, 2018 will be receiving mail about updates on the City of Toledo Lead Ordinance from The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department (TLCHD).More >>