Three-vehicle crash stalls traffic on I-475

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
(Source: OHGO) (Source: OHGO)
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Police and firefighters are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on I-475 at the US 23 split in Sylvania Township.

Police say one of the cars flipped on its roof.

All traffic is currently stalled while police and firefighters clean up the scene.

