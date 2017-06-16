Health Department increases efforts to educate on City of Toledo's Lead Safe Law

Property owners who are required to have lead safe certifications by June 30, 2018 will be receiving mail about updates on the City of Toledo Lead Ordinance from The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department (TLCHD).

An overview of the Lead Safe Law and childhood lead poisoning information will also be inserted into the City of Toledo’s next cycle of utility bills.

TLCHD has scheduled free educational training sessions, including question and answer segments, for tenants and landlords to better understand the Lead Safe Law.

The dates for these sessions are listed below. The first three session are limited to 25 seats. Call 419.213.4100 ext 3 or email toledoleadordinance@co.lucas.oh.us to RSVP.

June 20, 12 p.m. OR 5 p.m. at Birmingham Branch Library

June 27, 12 p.m. OR 5 p.m. at Kent Branch Library

July 6, 12 p.m. OR 5 p.m. at Mott Branch Library

Additional video resources such as “How to Prepare for Your Lead Inspection” and future schedule educational training opportunities can be found here.

