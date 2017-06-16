US-6 reopens in eastern Wood County after morning crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

US 6 reopened after being closed for about five hours in eastern Wood County. 

A crash that happened at US 6 and Wayne Road Friday morning caused power lines to come down.

After the scene was cleared utility crews worked on replacing the lines till around 3:30 p.m.

