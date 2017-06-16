U.S. 6 is still closed due to downed power lines - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

U.S. 6 is still closed due to downed power lines

US 6 is closed in eastern Wood County because of downed power lines. 

A crash that happened at US 6 and Wayne Road this morning caused the power lines to come down.

The accident has been cleared but utility crews are replacing the lines.

