MISSING: 83-year-old Monroe woman with dementia last seen Thursday night

A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm can be expected through sunset and into the overnight hours. Areas of fog will develop toward daybreak.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
Wildlife officials say a black bear was struck by a vehicle and killed in eastern Ohio.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
An accident at US 6 and Wayne Road this morning caused the power lines to come down.More >>
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 83-year-old Mary Blanch Fletcher at the end of South Otter Creek Road in the Toledo Beach Marina area in in Lasalle Township.More >>
Erik Hansen, 16, is asking to use unwanted clothing to change the world, one last time. Hansen launched "ECO EREK", his annual campaign to keep unwanted denim and footwear out of landfills.More >>
A man accused of 67 felony charges was indicted by a jury Friday. Oreste Torres, 51, was accused of forging checks and possessing dozens of fake credit cards in Ottawa County.More >>
The man convicted of felony murder in the killing of a Monroe woman is back in court for another crime on Friday.More >>
