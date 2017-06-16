MISSING: 83-year-old Monroe woman with dementia last seen Thursday night

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 83-year-old woman who's been missing since Thursday evening.

Officials say Mary Blanch Fletcher went for a walk in the North Shores subdivision near the shores of Lake Erie around 6 p.m.

At around 7:30 p.m. family members called dispatch saying they could not find Fletcher.

After the call, crews searched for Fletcher until 2 a.m. and resumed again at dawn.

Fletcher is a white woman with an average height and build with dark colored hair. She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up sweater, a pink undershirt and jeans.

She suffers from dementia.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7700.

