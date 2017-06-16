The 'ECO EREK' campaign to collect unwanted clothing for the last time

The end of a recycling era is drawing near.

Erik Hansen, 16, is asking to use unwanted clothing to change the world, one last time. Hansen launched "ECO EREK", his annual campaign to keep unwanted denim and footwear out of landfills.

The community service project has made an impact in the region.

Anyone interested in making one last donation can stop by The Future Wave on Navarre Avenue in Oregon until 4 p.m. Friday.

