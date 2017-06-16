Ottawa County man arrested on 67 felony charges - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A man accused of 67 felony charges was indicted by a jury Friday.

Oreste Torres, 51, was accused of forging checks and possessing dozens of fake credit cards in Ottawa County.

He allegedly used the fake credit cards at a local business. 

Torres was charged with two felony counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, six felony counts of forgery and 59 counts of identity fraud. 

He is currently being held at the Ottawa County Jail. 

