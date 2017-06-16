Man convicted of killing Monroe woman back in court for another crime

The man convicted of felony murder in the killing of a Monroe woman is back in court for another crime on Friday.

Daniel clay is in court for a rape he committed last June.

Prosecutors said that Clay broke into a Monroe apartment and raped a woman there.

This is unrelated to the case where Clay was convicted last month of murdering Chelsea Bruck in October of 2014.

Clay has requested for a new verdict or new trial altogether in the Bruck case.

Clay will go on trial for the rape on June 27.

The judge ruled that the victim in the crime can testify, but the prosecution can't mention Clay's conviction in the Bruck murder.

