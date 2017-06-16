"Plane Fun" Aviation festival opens Father's Day weekend

A lot of people out there have never flown in an airplane.

If you or your kids are one of those people, an upcoming festival will give you a chance to change that.

The "Plane Fun" Aviation Festival kicks off at the Toledo Executive Airport on Saturday.

The festival aims to teach the general public about aviation and have a good time while doing it.

Free plane rides will be available all day for kids 17 and under, and mom and dad can join them for a small donation.

Pilot Bill David said the kids will get an up-close look at how the plane works with pilots who will teach them various things, like how the controls work.

"For a lot of them, it's the first time they get in an airplane where they can actually get some feedback from a pilot and actually get some hands-on experience with an airplane," David said.

Gates open up around 9 a.m. until evening.

The festival runs through Saturday.

