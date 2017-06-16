Barn fire damages hay bales

Perrysburg Fire Department was on the scene of a barn fire Friday morning.

The fire occurred at Eckel Grain Farms, owned by the Eckel family.

Deputy chief Jamie Rodriguez said that hay bales began smoldering due to warm weather conditions last night.

This caused smoke but no visible flames, which then generated its own heat and combusted.

There were 160 hay bales housed in the barn, about a quarter of which were damaged.

No people or animals were injured.

