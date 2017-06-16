Third annual Polish Summer Picnic gets underway

Summertime means there are plenty of events for you and your family to enjoy, and another one will be getting under way in the Toledo area.

The Polish Summer Picnic kicks off at Oak Shade Grove in Oregon on Friday.

The picnic features music, pierogi and piva, which is beer.

Genealogists will also be at the third-annual picnic to trace your Polish ancestry.

The picnic starts at 5 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m. on Friday.

You can also visit the picnic from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $8 for those 16 and over, and $6 for those over the age of 65.

