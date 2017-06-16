Two in jail for Fostoria shooting

Two people have been arrested for the shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday.

Police say Jerel Rhoades and Tayna Brown are both behind bars after the shooting on Poplar Street.

Rhoades is being charged with felonious assault.

Brown is charged with falsification.

The shooting victim was found outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

He continues to get treatment in the hospital.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.