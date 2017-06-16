Teen pilot in fatal Detroit crash ran out of gas

DETROIT (AP) - Federal investigators say an 18-year-old pilot in Detroit had run out of gas when his plane crashed and a woman was killed.

The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2seX8TL ) reports the pilot was towing an advertising banner during the June 2016 Ford Fireworks show when the engine of his Cessna 150L stopped.

The pilot crash-landed 2 miles short of a local airport and suffered only scrapes.

But investigators say the plane downed a power line that electrocuted 38-year-old Theresa Surles as she was heading to the show. She died nine days later.

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded concludes the pilot ran out of gas after flying too long. The federal agency alleges he may have fallen asleep, which the pilot denies. The pilot hasn't been charged with any crimes.

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

