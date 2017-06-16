Official hopes charges in Flint water case help return trust

By JOHN FLESHER and DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Michigan's attorney general says prosecuting current and former officials over the lead contamination of Flint's water is a step toward restoring trust in government.

But many in the impoverished city still are not convinced.

Attorney General Bill Schuette (SHOO-tee) charged five people with involuntary manslaughter Wednesday, including the state health director.

Schuette said they failed to notify the public about a Legionnaires' disease outbreak believed to be linked to the tainted water that has killed 12 people.

Mayor Karen Weaver says she wants accountability for those responsible but damage to the city remains severe.

Some are disappointed that Gov. Rick Snyder hasn't been charged. Schuette says there wasn't enough evidence. He says the investigation continues.

