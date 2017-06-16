Woman stabs man she was living with between his fingers

A woman who stabbed a man she had been living with will appear in court Friday.

Police say Vonshaye Green and the victim had been living together for a year.

Green got into an argument with the victim when she grabbed a large kitchen knife and allegedly told him she was going to kill him.

She stabbed the victim between his fingers.

The victim had to seek emergency medical treatment at St. Vincent's Hospital.

Green is being charged with felonious assault.

