Woman in court for burning victim with hot coals

A woman who attacked another woman with hot coals will be in court Friday.

Police say Tonya Craig assaulted Shernta Crumby on the 800 block of Cherry Street.

Craig punched Crumby in the face numerous times and knocked her to the ground.

Craig then grabbed a grill that had hot charcoal on it and dumped it on Crumby.

Craig allegedly did this two times.

Crumby suffered burns to her body that need treatment at St. Vincent's.

Craig is being charged with felonious assault.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.