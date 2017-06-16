Second person arrested in Girl Scout theft appears in court

The second person accused of stealing money from the Girl Scouts appears in court Friday.

Angela Eaton allegedly stole $1,080 from Girl Scout cookie sales by selling boxes of cookies but never turning in the money to the Girl Scouts.

Eaton faces theft charges.

Five others are also facing the same charge for stealing from the Girl Scouts.

