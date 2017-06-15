Wachtner apartment survivors receiving help from Toledo community

A parade moved down Adams Street Thursday night to promote the Arts Commission monthly Thursday Art Loop.

But on this night, the commission also reminded the community to help those left homeless in Tuesday’s devastating Wachtner Apartment Building fire at Adams and 16th.

Businesses along the parade route accepted donations for the 21 residents who lost everything they own and are trying to get back on their feet.

“It only seemed right for us to continue to celebrate the community and to bring people together and really leverage all that with support from the arts community to help out the residents,” said Ryan Bunch of the commission.

The focus is on essentials such as clothing, toiletries, feminine and hygiene products, phone chargers and gift cards. Drop-off points were overwhelmed with donations from people like Debbie Augustine.

“I know quite a few of the people that lived there and they were devastated and it’s just something I can do for them,” Bunch said.

The Attic on Adams, Manhattans, Wesley’s and Handmade Toledo are still accepting donations for the survivors.

“Because they’re our neighbors. These are the people who shop here and eat at all the restaurants right next door and we know everybody. They’ve lived here for years and the building was a staple of the community,” said Jessica Crossfield of Handmade Toledo.

On Saturday, the help continues. A fundraiser featuring beer, bands and barbecue at restaurants and bars in the Adams Street area will be held from Noon until 1:00 AM.

