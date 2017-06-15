Toledo man accused in April armed robbery arrested

A man accused of a violent armed robbery in north Toledo was arrested by Toledo police.

Robbery happened on Michigan and Walnut on April 12.

According to police, Antoinne Neal,38, pulled a handgun on a man and hit him on the head. Afterward, Neal allegedly stole $1,400 from his pockets.

Neal was arrested and booked in the Lucas County Jail Monday.

