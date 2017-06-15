Open containers legalized in downtown Toledo

On Thursday, city officials passed a law legalizing open containers in downtown Toledo.

Regulars in the downtown area are excited to take full advantage of the new law.

Andrew, a patron of downtown, said, “This is a fabulous thing downtown. It’s a long time coming, I think everyone’s worked hard on this so it fits us right in with everything else we are doing downtown.”

With the summer in full swing, bar goers a chance to have a cocktail on their way to a night out on the down, whether this be going to a Mud Hens game or a concert in Hensville.

Dustin, another downtown patron, said, “There’s a lot of stuff that’s happening here and even more stuff that will happening in this area so people can enjoy a cocktail on the run.”

You must drink out of a clear plastic cup, Monday through Friday, noon to midnight.

Alexa DeVore contributed to this report.

