Mayflies not coming ashore in Great Toledo area this summer.

It's that time of year again when northwest Ohio is visited by swarms of Mayflies coming in off of Lake Erie. But why is it that none seem to be showing up here in Toledo?

Mayflies spend most of their lives underwater as larva. After two years of trying not to become fish food, they spend a few months out of water to reproduce.

But without a functioning mouth, they tend to die off rather quickly or get gobbled up by birds. They also have a tendency to stay put where they land.

In our area, Mayflies sometime pop up in late May but are more common in June. They usually mean the Lake is healthy.

But because Mayflies are light, have a short adult life expectancy and are not strong fliers, they sometimes will not be in a particular every year.

"So, they are moved around by wind," said Christine Mayer, professor of Environmental Science at the University of Toledo Lake Erie Center. "In many years, you'll see people in one place experiencing a large influx and in another place on the other side of the lake not getting any because they are moved around by the wind."

Even though we haven't seen a lot of Mayflies in the Greater Toledo-area, just east of us in Port Clinton the swarm seems to be right on schedule.

